Duterte may snub Asia-Europe Meeting

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said he was not keen on attending the discussions between Asian and European leaders in Brussels, Belgium in October.

Duterte made the statement as he insisted that it would be better for the Philippines not to accept grants from the European Union (EU), which, he said, “continued to be “imperialist.”

“Susmaryosep. Gastos gastos lang ako. Buti sana kung mura `yan kung maglipad ako, (My god, that’s only a lot of expenses. It’s good if that would be cheap, I’ll fly over there), it will cost us millions,” Duterte said in a news conference upon arrival in Davao City from India.

“But then again I just don’t like their attitude. That’s all. So why would I go there to discuss a matter which I hate to talk about in front of them,” he added.

The President then slammed the European bloc for imposing its “own values” to the Philippines.

“I will not allow government to be beholden to no one except to the people. Why should I listen to you?” Duterte said.

“EU, you never have really ceased to be imperialists. You have always been imperialism ever since. You impose your own values, you want countries to follow a certain norm of conduct, the ethos, because this is the right way,” he added.

The Philippines this week rejected the P382-million worth of Trade Related Technical Assistance from the EU.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez had said the EU aid was not accepted because of the “unacceptable language” on sovereignty.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. had also said that decision not to accept the assistance was consistent with

Duterte’s “general policy” to maintain the Philippines’ independence.

Duterte maintained that he would not accept “money with conditions.”

“In the past, you do it physically, occupy territories of other people, other countries, subjugate them, and enforce your own set of rules and values,” the President said.

“You want that we follow a standard. I told you I will not accept the money with conditions,” he added.