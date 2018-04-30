Duterte may still sign order vs contractualization — Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte may still sign the promised executive order (EO) addressing contractualization of workers on or before Labor Day, Malacañang said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said that Duterte and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd will meet later in the day to discuss the draft EO.

“Magpupulong si Secretary Bello at tsaka si Presidente (Secretary Bello and the President will meet) for whatever may be released tomorrow in Cebu,” Roque said during a press briefing.

“I can confirm that there might be an EO that may or may not be signed, depending on their meeting tonight,” he added.

Duterte will be in Cebu on Tuesday to lead the 116th Labor Day celebration.

Labor groups expected Duterte to sign an executive issuance ahead of Labor Day celebrations on Tuesday to fulfill his campaign promise to workers.

Bello said Duterte decided not to pursue the EO after consultations with him and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

“The consensus was that instead of the President signing an executive order on the issue of contractualization, he will instead certify as a priority bill, the bill that is now pending in the Senate on the security of tenure,” Bello said in a press briefing.

Under the bill, employees hired for an indefinite period will be deemed regular once the six-month probationary period is over.

Labor groups decried the practice of some employers to end contracts on the fifth month and renew it for five months a time to avoid granting workers regular employee status.

Malacañang said that Duterte would leave the issue of the contentious hiring practice known as “endo” to Congress.

“Although we are looking forward to an EO, an EO can only do so much. As you know in our system of government, an EO can only implement the law so there has to be revision in the law, especially on the definition of what endo is,” Roque said.

“The President has already complied with his election promise to do away with 5-5-5 and endo,” he added. CATHERINE S. VALENTE