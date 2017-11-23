Duterte to meet with kin of Maguindanao massacre victims

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will meet with the families of the victims of the Maguindanao massacre as the country commemorates the 8th anniversary of the single deadliest attack on Filipino journalists.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque confirmed this to reporters during a media interview on Thursday.

Roque said about 16 families of the victims will meet with Duterte at 4:30 p.m in Malacañang.

“Ito yung kauna-unahang pagkakataon na makikipagpulong ang Presidente sa mga kamag-anak ng mga napaslang sa Maguindanao massacre (This is the first time that the President meets with the families of the victims of the Maguinadanao massacre),” Roque said aboard the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3).

November 23 marks the 8th anniversary of the massacre of 58 people, mostly journalists, who were shot dead and buried on a hilltop in Ampatuan town in Maguindanao province by armed followers of the powerful Ampatuan clan.

Roque, who has recently been appointed also as presidential adviser on human rights, served as the lawyer of relatives of the slain journalists.