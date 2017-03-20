Duterte meets Myanmar leaders

President Rodrigo Duterte met with Myanmar President Htin Kyaw in his first state visit in Nay Pyi Taw, which is expected to forge deeper bilateral ties between the two countries.

Duterte was welcomed by Htin Kyaw in a simple ceremony. He held a bilateral meeting attended by Philippines and Myanmar delegations, and witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on food security.

A statement issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs said “President Duterte met with President U Htin, discussed strengthening of bilateral relations between Philippines and Myanmar, both countries celebrated last year 60 years of bilateral relations.”

“In discussions, President Duterte also called for increased two way trade and investment, citing the growing presence of Philippine companies in Myanmar,” it added.

Duterte also met State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, where they “discussed regional cooperation of Asean and stronger bilateral relations between the Philippines and Myanmar,” the DFA said.

During his meeting with Suu Kyi, Duterte gave $300,000 to the Myanmar government for the humanitarian efforts in Rakhine.

Suu Kyi thanked the Philippines for its donation.

“The thoughtful gesture of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines reflects the Asean solidarity and family spirit as well as the traditional bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” she said. CATHERINE S. VALENTE

