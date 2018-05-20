Duterte meets police officers freed by Sayyaf

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday received the two policewomen who were freed by suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members after being held captive for two weeks.

The President welcomed Police Officer 2 Benierose Alvarez and Police Officer 1 Dinah Gumahad during the turnover in Davao City.

A statement issued by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) said the two police officers were “recovered” with the assistance of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chairman Nur Misuari.

“Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza, accompanied by Misuari, personally fetched the two PNP officers in Jolo today and turned them over to President Duterte,” it added.

Also present during the handover were Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Carlito Galvez , PNP chief Oscar Albayalde, and Sulu Task Force head Gen Cirilito Sobejana.

The two police officers, along with two civilians, were abducted by armed men on April 29 in the town of Patikul, Sulu.

They had just come from Camp Teofilo Bautista near the Jolo Airport when they were waylaid by suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group.

Authorities in Sulu said the two police officers underwent medical examination and debriefing from the military.

The government said no ransom was paid in exchange for the release of the two policewomen.

“As far as I know, we don’t pay ransom,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a news briefing.

Albayalde earlier said the kidnappers demanded P5 million for the release of the two police officers.