Duterte, Misuari reaffirm commitment to peace

President Rodrigo Duterte and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Misuari reaffirmed their commitment to bring “just and lasting” peace in Mindanao, a Palace official said on Tuesday.

Duterte met with Misuari at the presidential guest house in Panacan, Davao City on Monday.

In a press conference, Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said Duterte had a “warm, cordial and positive” meeting with Misuari.

“This was a close-in meeting so basically, it was a reaffirmation of the importance of securing just and lasting peace and development for Mindanao,” Abella told reporters.

The Palace official said he was not privy to the issues discussed during the meeting. “It was warm, cordial, positive.”

Based on the photo release sent by Malacañang, Misuari was accompanied by his wife Madam Tarhata and son Abdulkarim.

Duterte has been negotiating with Misuari in a bid to end the armed conflict in Mindanao.

Misuari has agreed to participate in the crafting of a law that will create a new Bangsamoro region.

The government plans to create a panel that will engage Misuari’s MNLF faction, separate from the panel engaging the rival Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

On Tuesday, the MILF peace implementing panels named Dato Kamarudin bin Mustafa as the new third party facilitator to move the creation of a new Bangsamoro enabling law forward.