Duterte, Modi seek stronger PH-India trade ties

INDIA’S Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday night ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi, according to Malacanang.

In a statement, the Palace said the President’s aircraft touched down at the New Delhi International Airport at 5:35 p.m. or 8:35 pm in Manila and proceeded to meet with Modi at the Hyderabad House, where the Government of India receives visiting foreign dignitaries.

“The two leaders discussed how the Philippines and India could further enhance trade and economic relations,” the Palace statement read.

Following the bilateral meeting, the two leaders witnessed the ceremonial exchange of memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two nations, which was signed between the Board of Investments of the Republic of the Philippines and Invest India of the Republic of India.

The MOU was signed by Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez for the Philippines and Secretary Preeti Saran of the Ministry of External Affairs for India.

Duterte’s attendance at the Asean-India Summit marked his first visit to India as head of state and his first foreign trip this year.

Joining the President in his trip are Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Lopez, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence Go, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Quezon City Representative Feliciano Belmonte and Philippine National Police Chief Director General Ronald de la Rosa.

On Friday, the President is expected to meet other heads of state and high -level government officials from Asean and India during a luncheon hosted by Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind and wife Savita Kovind at the President’s Estate.

The leaders will then attend a retreat session with Prime Minister Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan to discuss maritime cooperation and security, followed by the traditional group photo opportunity for the leaders.

They will then proceed to Hotel Taj Mahal Diplomatic Enclave to launch the Asean-India commemorative stamps, which portray the cultural links between the Asean countries and India before proceeding to the plenary session to discuss regional and international issues, as well as the future course of Asean-India relations.

The leaders are also expected to issue the Delhi Declaration of the Asean-India Commemorative Summit to mark the 25th Anniversary of Asean-India relations.

President Duterte is also scheduled to attend an exhibition featuring 20 paintings by Indian artists highlighting India’s ties with Asean, a cultural program and banquet to be hosted by Prime Minister Modi and Republic Day parade. LLANESCA T. PANTI