Duterte mulls P500 subsidy for workers

PRESIDENT Duterte is receptive to a proposal from organized labor for a monthly P500 cash or voucher subsidy to the country’s four million minimum wage earners to help workers cope with rising inflation and surging cost of living.

The subsidy proposal was among the issues brought out by labor leaders during their meeting with Duterte in Malacanang on Thursday that focused on the issue of work contracting and sub-contracting.

The vice president of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), Luis Manuel Corral, who explained the issue, said he told the President that it may cost the government P24 billion a year but it would mean a lot to the workers who are essential partners of employers and capitalists in helping and sustaining the country’s economic growth at a competitive level.

“That is P2 billion a month or P24 billion a year but you’re buying peace. If that is the cost of building a nation, so be it. That’s what we told the President,” Corral said.

According to the TUCP official, the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Law did not aim to go after taxpayers based on ability to pay so that the rich carry a higher tax burden.

“Now people see the growth is happening. You have 6.7 percent growth and that shows that the Philippines is a tale of two cities because the reality on the ground is that the workers who generated and built this wealth are not part of the profits,” Corral said.

“There is no trickle-down effect. So we are proposing that there be a cash subsidy or voucher subsidy of P500 [a month],” he added.

Under the group’s proposal, the subsidy should only be limited to minimum wage earners who are members of good standing of the Social Security System for at least six months.

“Only those in the[minimum]wage bracket. Above that, they can take care of themselves while those below already have the conditional cash transfer. Our target are only the four million minimum wage earners,” Corral said.

The President, according to him, has directed the labor sector to form a four-member study group.

The executive side would be composed of Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and other economic managers.

“I want a study group. Prepare your data addressed to me. Not necessasrily all of you, maybe only four [members]. Create your team, I’ll listen to your proposal,” Corral quoted the President as saying.

He added that Duterte tentatively set the meeting on March 15 with an added instruction that Dominguez should be there as the “devil’s advocate” and then the other economic managers.