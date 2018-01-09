Duterte mulls pay hike for teachers amid new tax reform measures

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is eyeing to increase the salary of teachers in the light of new tax reform measures that may put a strain on their budget as consumers, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

“He has tasked the DBM and other agencies to find means to increase the salary of teachers after the initial doubling of the entry-level salary of soldiers and the police,” Secretary Harry Roque told reporters, referring to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) headed by Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

The President, however, is still undecided on the amount of the increase.

“He did not say how much, but it would depend on the tangible results of the implementation of the second tax reform package,” Roque said.

The second package of the tax reform program involves additional motor vehicle users’ charges and an estate tax amnesty, which is expected to raise P182.7 billion worth of government revenues for the next five years.

The first package of the tax reform program, on the other hand, is the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law, which exempts those earning P250,000 or less a year from paying income taxes. The Train law was signed by President Duterte last December 2017. LLANESCA T. PANTI