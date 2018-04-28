Duterte mulls pull out of OFWs in Kuwait

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said he was considering pulling out all Filipinos working in Kuwait in the wake of the diplomatic row between the Philippines and Kuwait over the rescue of distressed overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the Gulf State.

In his speech during his meeting with the Filipino community in Singapore, Duterte said he does not want to destroy the Philippines’ relations with “a good neighbor, a friend.”

But the President said he can no longer accept what was happening to Filipinos working in Kuwait.

“I address myself to the Kuwaiti government and the people, salamat sa pagtulong ninyo sa mga kababayan ko (Thank you for helping Filipinos) all these years. It is a debt of gratitude, after all, nakatulong din kayo (you helped). So wala akong galit, wala akong hatred, wala lahat (I have no anger, no hatred),” Duterte said.

“Pero kung itong presence ng Filipino, if it is a burden, nabibigatan kayo sa pag-dala sa kanila (But if the presence of Filipinos is a burden), allow us to get them out,” he added.

“Do not hurt them, just help us. I will look for money at kukunin ko lahat ng trabahanteng Pilipino. (I will get them all out),” he added.

Duterte asked OFWs in Kuwait to come home.

The Philippines and Kuwait were supposed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the welfare of OFWs in the Gulf state.

However, Kuwait declared Ambassador Renato Villa persona non grata and recalled its envoy to Manila, Musaed Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh.

Kuwait is a major labor destination for Filipinos in the Middle East, with over 250,000 currently working there, mostly as domestic helpers.

The Philippines banned the deployment of Filipino workers to the Gulf state following reported abuses and the death of Joanna Demafelis, whose body was stuffed in a freezer.

CATHERINE S. VALENTE