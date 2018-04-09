Duterte mulls turning Boracay into ‘land reform area’

BORACAY will be a “land reform area,” President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday, as he clarified that there was no plan so far for the government to approve a casino project on the island.

In a press conference in Davao City before heading out to China, Duterte said there would be no casinos to be built on Boracay while it was closed for cleaning.

By law, the President insisted that the whole island was fully owned by the government.

“Far from it actually. I never said building anything or even a nipa hut there. What I said is that [the]island itself was owned by the government. I’ve said it before, agricultural ‘yan, pati forestal,” Duterte said.

“Unless there is a law or a proclamation of the president setting aside anything there, any inch of land maybe, then that for all those people to come in. In the meantime, there’s no plan. My order was to clean it up,” he added.

Duterte said Boracay would be placed under land reform and would be given to farmers.

“Master plan? Wala akong master plan diyan linisin ko muna ‘yan kasi agricultural ‘yan. So maybe after that, I’ll give the farmers… I-land reform ko na ‘yan. I tell you now i-land reform ko lahat ‘yan then I’ll give it to the farmers,” Duterte said.

“Sasabihin ninyo how about the business there? I’m sorry but that is the law. The law says that it is forest land, agricultural. Why would I deviate from that? Do I have a good reason to do that?” he added.

This comes as Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. and its local partner Leisure and Resorts World Corp. announced plans to build a $500-million casino resort in Boracay.

The casino has secured a provisional license from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., (Pagcor) but has yet to submit the necessary applications for clearances and permits to the Department of Tourism (DoT) and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). CATHERINE S. VALENTE