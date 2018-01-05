Duterte names 5 special envoys to China

President Rodrigo Duterte has named five special envoys to China to improve the country’s bilateral ties with Beijing amid a territorial dispute over the South China Sea.

Appointed were Fernando Selim Borja, Wallie Lee, Carlos Chan, Cheng Yong, and William De Jesus Lima. Their appointment papers were signed by the President on January 3.

“They are his envoys to promote closer relationship with China,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a text message when asked why there were five special envoys to Beijing.

Borja, Lee, Chan, and Lima had previously served as Duterte’s special envoys to China. Their new terms start from January 1 to June 30, 2018

Yong will also serve for six months but his term of office was not indicated in his appointment paper.

In July, former president Fidel Ramos was appointed by Duterte also as special envoy to China. Ramos accepted the offer and traveled to Hong Kong to meet some Chinese representatives for an “ice breaker.”

The former president, however, resigned in October 2016, citing he has done his job “to break the ice and to help restore the ties of goodwill and friendship.”

Meanwhile, Duterte reappointed Miguel Ayala as his special envoy to Australia. He will serve from January 1 to June 30.

The President also re-appointed Century Properties Group Chairman and CEO Jose E.B. Antonio as his special envoy to the United States.