Duterte names adviser on OFW concerns special envoy to Kuwait

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has named his presidential adviser on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) as special envoy to Kuwait, Malacanang announced on Tuesday.

“That is the decision of the President yesterday, to appoint Secretary Mama-o as Special Envoy to Kuwait,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said in an interview over radio dzMM, referring to Abdullah Mama-o.

Roque said that Duterte ordered Mama-o to go back to Kuwait and stay there until all OFWs who wanted to go home has left the Gulf state.

Mama-o replaces Ambassador Renato Villa after the Kuwaiti government ordered him to leave over the rescue operations launched by the Philippine government for distressed Filipino workers.

Mama-o left for Kuwait on May 1.

Among the provisions Duterte wants added to the deal for Filipino workers were adequate sleeping hours, nutritious meals and not just leftovers, rest on holidays, the right to keep their passports and cellphones, prohibiting the transfer of workers from one employer to another without their consent or clearance from the overseas labor offices and banning employers with records of worker abuse from hiring.

Roque said that the Palace was hoping that the appointment of Mama-o would yield “all positive” results.

“[Mama-o will really look into the Kuwait issue.] We have breakthroughs and aside from these, we are hoping that the relationship between the two countries will normalize,” Roque added. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA