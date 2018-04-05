Duterte names Albayalde new PNP chief

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte named Police Director Oscar Albayalde of the National Capital Region as the new Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.

Albayalde will replace Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, whose term was extended for the second time by Duterte on February 20.

De la Rosa was originally scheduled to retire in January, when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Albayalde was in the short list of officers whom de la Rosa cited as his potential successor.

The list included Generals Ramon Apolinario, Archie Francisco Gamboa, Fernando Mendez and Camilo Cascolan.

Albayalde vowed not to betray the trust and confidence of Duterte shortly after his appointment was announced and was thankful to de la Rosa.

“I will not betray their trust and confidence that was given to me. That is my promise to them,” he said.

Albayalde also vowed to continue serving the people and fight for Duterte’s advocacy for the Filipinos.

“Thank you to the President. Really, I have nothing to say but thank you so much. I will continue to serve the Filipino people,” he said.

In a statement, Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesperson, welcomed the announcement.

“The 185,000-strong PNP uniformed and non-uniformed personnel will give its full support to his leadership. His proven track record of service assures us that the policies of the government relative to public order and safety will be sustained,” he said.

De la Rosa said that Albayalde was one of his top picks as his replacement.

Following his retirement as PNP chief, de la Rosa will serve as the next Bureau of Corrections chief.



