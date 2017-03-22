Duterte names Cabinet execs to Unesco panel

President Rodrigo Duterte has named members of his Cabinet to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (Unesco) National Commission of the Philippines.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato de la Peña and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Secretary Guiling Mamondiong were appointed on March 14.

Also appointed were National Commission for Culture and the Arts Chairperson Virgilio Almario, Science and

Technology Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr., and Commission on Higher Education commissioner Prospero de Vera.

They will serve a term of three years.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said that the new members of the commission “will continue to perform their functions as required by their primary appointments.”

Other members include Economic Planning Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon, Tourism Director for Market

Development Verna Esmeralda Buensuceso, Social Welfare Undersecretary Florita Villar and Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Denis Villorente.

The Philippine National Commission for Unesco was established in 1951. It is mandated to serve as an advisory and liaison body bridging the work of relevant Philippine partners to Unesco’s own work in educational, scientific, and cultural matters and concerns.

Duterte also named Guiller Asido as administrator of the Intramuros Administration,

Rosario Gaetos as assistant secretary of Department of Trade and Industry; Mel John Verzosa, deputy administrator of National Tobacco Administration; Roy Fiel, chair of Regional Development Council-Region VIII; Clark Delvo, director II of the Department of Finance; Ronnie Samonte, member of Cinema Evaluation Board; Teresa Pacudan, director III of the National Police Commission; Pinky Pabelic, director IV of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples; Visa Dimerin, director II of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources; Rosetta Palma, member of the Professional Regulatory Board for social workers; and Stella Banawis, member of Employees’ Compensation Commission board.

Beverly Milo, Elenita Quimosing and Teresita Dizon were named directors II of the Bureau of Internal Revenue. Marilou del Rosario is new BIR director III.

The President also named Arturo Bautista, member of the Cagayan Economic Zone board; Edwin Enrile, member of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority board; Franz Weber, member of the Laguna Lake Development Authority board; Fritz Salazar, member of the Land of the Philippines-Leasing and Finance Corporation board; Michael Arañas, member of the Philippine Sugar Corporation board; Pio Benavidez, member of the National Power Corporation board; Pocholo Paragas, member of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority; and Ramon Macasaet, member of the United Coconut Planters Bank board;

Other appointees are Reynaldo Tansioco, member Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation board; Elba Cruz, member of the Development Academy of the Philippines; and Roque Quimpan and Conrado Capa, members of the Philippine Coconut Authority board; Rodolfo Puno, member of the Land the Philippines board.