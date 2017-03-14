Duterte names Defensor as revenue adviser

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Narciso “Jun” Santiago Jr., husband of the late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, as his revenue adviser.

Santiago, former interior and local government undersecretary, was named as Presidential Adviser for Revenue Enhancement on March 2.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines College of Law, Santiago, like his wife, occupied several positions in government and served under several administrations.

During the Arroyo administration, Santiago was appointed as Presidential Adviser for Revenue Enhancement from 2004 to 2010.

Santiago the chief of Piers and Investigation division of the Bureau of Customs in 1992. He also became undersecretary of Department of Interior and Local Government during the term of former President Joseph Estrada.

The President also appointed Louis P. Acosta as Associate Justice of the Court of Appeals, J. Paolo Villa-Agustin Santos as board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, Kennedy Trinidad Costales as executive director III of the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority under the Department of Agriculture, and Bernardita Leonido Catalla as ambassador to Lebanon.

Also appointed were chairmen of Regional Development Council under the National Economic and Development Autority: Hermilando Mandanas (Region 4-A) Juan Carlo Singson Medina (Region 1), and Junie Cua, chair (Region 2).