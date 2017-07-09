Retired General Dionesio Santiago has been named as the new head of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), Malacanang has announced.

“General Santiago’s expertise and advocacy is fighting illegal drugs, which became his platform when he ran in the last elections,” Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement on Sunday.

“His return to the national government with his appointment to the DDB will greatly contribute to the President’s vision of a drug-free Philippines,” Abella said.

Santiago’s appointment came in less than two months after President Rodrigo Duterte fired then DDB Chairman Benjamin Reyes for contradicting his claims that there were about four million drug users in the country.

Santiago served as director-general of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) from 2006 to 2010 during the term of Presidency of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo—now a Pampanga representative and an ally of Duterte. LLANESCA T. PANTI