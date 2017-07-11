Duterte names ex-MMDA chief as political adviser

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman and defeated senatorial candidate Francis Tolentino as his adviser on political affairs.

Tolentino’s appointment paper dated June 27 was released by Malacañang on Tuesday.

Duterte previously said he was thinking of giving Tolentino back his old post once the year-long ban for candidates in the May 2016 elections had expired.

Tolentino failed to make it to the Senate’s Magic 12 in last year’s polls.

During the campaign, Duterte had endorsed Tolentino’s senatorial run.

Tolentino also contributed P3 million for Duterte’s political ads.

When the controversial “Playgirl” performance in Laguna hit the headlines last year, Duterte defended Tolentino, citing the MMDA chief for having the decency to resign in the wake of the controversy.