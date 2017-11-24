Duterte names fellow Mindanaoan to Comelec top post

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed fellow Mindanaoan, Sheriff Abas, as the new Chairman of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Abas’ appointment papers, dated November 22, was released by the Palace on Friday. The same appointment papers showed that his term would expire on February 2, 2022.

Abas replaced former Comelec chairman Andres Bautista who resigned from his post last October 11 amid allegations of ill-gotten wealth by his estranged wife, Patricia.

Bautista whose resignation was supposed to be effective on December 31 was forced to step down earlier after the House of Representatives impeached him. LLANESCA T. PANTI