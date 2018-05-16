Duterte names former Public Works official to Palace disaster unit

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a former official from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to a disaster unit of the Presidential Management Staff (PMS), Malacanang said on Wednesday.

Public Works Secretary Karen Jimenoas is now undersecretary for disaster resiliency.

Jimeno’s appointment papers were signed on Tuesday but released to the media on Wednesday.

Jimeno was appointed by Duterte to her current post as undersecretary for Legal Affairs and Priority Projects of the DPWH in 2016.

She also served as defense lawyer and spokesperson for the impeachment trial of then Chief Justice Renato Corona in 2012.

She also served as head for External Affairs and Communications for the Presidential Assistant for Rehabilitation and Recovery, along with Senator Panfilo Lacson.

She served there until 2015.

Jimeno was also appointed legal counsel for the Senate ethics committee of the 17th Congress.

Duterte also appointed Benjamin Palmero as a member of the Board of Directors for the Philippine National Oil Compant Renewables Corporation.

Also on Wednesday, Malacanang released the appointment papers of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat and Special Envoy to Kuwait Abdullah Mama-o. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA