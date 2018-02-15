Duterte names INC’s Manalo special envoy

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed the Executive Minister of the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) — Eduardo V. Manalo — as the Special Envoy for the President for Overseas Filipino Concerns.

Manalo will remain in his post until January 29th next year.

His appointment comes amid the government’s implementation of a ban on the deployment of workers to Kuwait following the deaths of Filipinos there.

The INC endorsed the candidacies of Duterte and former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during the 2016 national elections.

Herman Billones Jumilla was also appointed as undersecretary of the Department of Budget and Management, replacing Gertrudo de Leon.

Erma Joyce Remudaro and Nelson Pagaduan were also named by the President as senior assistant city prosecutors while Manolo Geoffrey Vergara and Melissa Grace Perola were appointed as assistant city prosecutors in Manila.