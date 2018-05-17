Duterte names Karen Jimeno Palace Usec

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Department of Public Works and Highways undersecretary

Karen Jimeno as undersecretary for disaster resiliency of the Presidential Management Staff.

Jimeno’s appointment papers were signed on Tuesday.

Jimeno, who served as a defense lawyer in the impeachment trial of former Chief Justice Renato Corona in 2012, was appointed as DPWH undersecretary in 2016.

Last year, she was also appointed as Legal Counsel for the Senate Ethics Committee for the 17th Congress.

Duterte also appointed Benjamin Palmero as a member of the Board of Directors for the PNOC Renewables Corporation.