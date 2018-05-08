Duterte names Mama-o special envoy to Kuwait

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has named presidential adviser on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Abdullah Mama-o as the country’s special envoy to Kuwait, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said the appointment was announced during the Cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon.

“Secretary Mama-o had just returned from Kuwait. He came bearing good news for the President. But the President then said that Secretary Mama-o would be appointed as Special Envoy to Kuwait and he was tasked to return to Kuwait immediately to make sure that all Filipinos who should be sent back home can return home,” Roque said.

Mama-o replaces Ambassador Renato Villa who was expelled by the Kuwaiti government over the rescue operations launched by the Philippine government for distressed Filipino workers.

Mama-o left for Kuwait on May 1.

Roque said he is confident that the appointment of Mama-o will help normalize the ties between the Philippines and Kuwait and lead to the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Philippines and Kuwait.

“We know our unsettled businesses. We have three diplomats [that are under restricted movements], we have four drivers [that are behind bars]. We want to see our three diplomats home, we want to see the four drivers cleared and there are about 800 runaway [OFWs] that we want to take home,” Roque said.

“So, the mandate of secretary Mama-o is to take everyone home and to possibly normalize ties with Kuwait, sign the MOU, if possible,” he added.

Duterte banned the deployment of workers to Kuwait after the body of Joanna Demafelis was found inside a freezer in an abandoned apartment in the Gulf State. He said the ban will stay until a memorandum of understanding protecting Filipino workers is signed.

There are about 262,000 Filipinos working in Kuwait.