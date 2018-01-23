Duterte names new ambassador to Vatican

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Grace Relucio-Princesa as the new Philippine Ambassador to Vatican, which the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has welcomed.

“It is a blessing that Princesa will work for the Vatican,” said Bishop Ruperto Sanstos, chairman of CBCP Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People.

“We welcome her appointment, extend our cooperation and collaboration with her,” he added.

Princesa, also known as Nanay Amba, has also been named the Assistant Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Department’s Legislative Liason Unit and has also spent more than 20 years in the Philippine Diplomatic Service.

She was also the first Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and had a posting in Iraq, the US and Switzerland.

“Nanay Amba is very known to our OFWs in UAE where she was posted before. She has her heart for OFWs, truly caring and working for their well-being,” Bishop Santos said.

Bishop Santos said that the Church was looking forward to working with Princesa whose appointment was announced over the weekend.

Princesa’s nomination will be presented before the Commission on Appointments (CA) for final approval. ASHLEY JOSE

