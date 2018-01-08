Duterte names new Coast Guard chief

President Rodrigo Duterte has named Elson Hermogino as the new chief of the Philippine Coast Guard.

Commandant Hermogino replaced Joel Garcia, who served as Coast Guard’s officer-in-charge for a year.

Garcia’s predecessor, Rear Admiral William Melad, was charged with graft and multiple counts of violation of the Government Procurement law in July 2017 over the alleged irregular disbursement of P68 million in 2014.

Hermogino’s appointment papers were dated January 4 but were released on Monday, January 8.

Prior to his promotion, Hermogino served as Commander of the Maritime Safety Services Command. He was also a former commander of the coast guard District Southern Tagalog. He is a member of Philippine Military Academy Batch 1985.

Hermogino’s appointment was welcomed by his comrades.

“The Coast Guard will support Hermogino and thanks the President for the appointment of a regular Commandant,” Coast Guard spokesman Armand Balilo said in a statement.