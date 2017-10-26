Duterte names new health chief

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte appointed Francisco Duque 3rd as the new head of the Department of Health (DOH).

Advertisements

Duterte signed Duque’s appointment on October 26, according to documents sent to the reporters on Thursday.

The President designated Health Undersecretary Herminigildo Valle as the DOH officer-in-charge after the Commission on Appointments rejected the nomination of Paulyn Jean Ubial to the top post.

Prior to his appointment, Duque served as the chairman of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) following his election on February 28.

Duterte first appointed Duque as a member of the GSIS board of trustees on February 15, when he was nominated chairman by the Governance Commission for Government-owned and Controlled Corporations. The President approved his nomination.

Duque served as secretary of Health from June 2005 to January 2010.

He was also appointed chairman of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) where he became pivotal in developing the commission’s Roadmap for Development and Reforms for ‎2010-2015.

From 2001 to 2005, Duque served as president and chief executive officer of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and was the first to be awarded People Manager of the Year in Public Sector (National Level) by the People Management Association of the Philippines in 2014.