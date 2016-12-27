Duterte names new SBMA administrator

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed lawyer Wilma Eisma as the new administrator of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

The appointment was made on December 21 through a document signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

“Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you are hereby appointed administrator [of the]Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority,” Duterte said in an appointment letter addressed to Eisma.

“By virtue hereof, you may qualify and enter upon the performance of the duties of the office, furnishing this Office and the Civil Service Commission with copies of your oath,” he added.

Eisma will be replacing Roberto Garcia, who resigned as both chairman and administrator last October. Martin Diño took over the position of chairman.

In a separate letter dated December 21, Medialdea relayed to Diño the President’s decision to appoint Eisma as SBMA administrator.

“I am pleased to transmit the appointment letter of Miss Wilma Eisma, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, as administrator [of]Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority,” Medialdea said.

“Kindly notify and furnish the appointee with her appointment letter within seven days from receipt hereof,” he added.