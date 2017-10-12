Duterte names OICs for health, information and communications technology departments

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte appointed an officer-in-charge at the Department of Health after the Commission on Appointments (CA) rejected the appointment of its Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial.

During a press conference on Thursday, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella announced that Health Undersecretary Herminigildo Valle was tapped to take over.

“Under the instruction of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of public service, please be informed that you are hereby designated as officer-in-charge of the Department of Health effective immediately,” Abella told reporters.

Abella also announced that Undersecretary Eliseo Mijares Rio Jr. was designated OIC of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) after its head, Rodolfo Salima, resigned.

“Under the instruction of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of public service, please be informed that you are hereby designated as officer-in-charge of the Department of Information and Communications Technology immediately,” Abella said. CATHERINE S. VALENTE