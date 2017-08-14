Duterte names Sandiganbayan justice to Supreme Court

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed anti-graft court justice Alexander Gesmundo to the Supreme Court, Malacanang said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea made disclosure in a text message to reporters on Monday.

Prior to his appointment as high court justice, Gesmundo served as the chairman of the Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division and its committee on rules.

Based on his profile provided by his alma mater Ateneo de Manila University School of Law, Gesmundo is also the vice chairperson of the Philippine Judicial Academy’s Department of Remedial Law.

The same profile also said that Gesmundo finished Bachelor of Laws at the Ateneo de Manila University School of Law in 1984 and later earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics at the Lyceum of the Philippines in 1977.