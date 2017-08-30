Duterte no negotiator for Marcoses—Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is not acting as counsel or negotiator for the family of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, the Palace said Wednesday.

Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella was responding to the statement by the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses to Malacanang (Carmma), which slammed the President for being an apparent lobbyist of the Marcoses by saying in a speech that the Marcoses were willing to return some of their ill-gotten wealth, including a “few gold bars”.

“The remarks of Carmma entirely miss the point. The President disclosed about the issue of the Marcos wealth in his speech in the spirit of transparency,” Abella said.

“The Chief Executive has the best interests of the Filipinos in mind, which is, how our people would benefit from the recovery of the Marcos wealth,” Abella added.

The late President Marcos died in 1989 while he and his family were in exile in Hawaii after a popular revolt in 1986 ended his 20-year rule.

Duterte incurred the ire of the public, especially the victims of Marcos’ martial law, when he allowed the former dictator, to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

The “blitzkrieg” burial took place on Nov. 18, 2016 after the Supreme Court upheld the President’s decision to give a hero’s burial to Marcos via a 9-5 vote. Marcos’ remains were flown from the family’s hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte to the cemetery in Taguig City.

The Supreme Court affirmed its decision with finality on Aug. 8. LLANESCA T. PANTI