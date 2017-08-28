Duterte: No new post for Faeldon

President Rodrigo Duterte is not reappointing former Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon of the Bureau of Customs to any post anytime soon.

The President noted that Faeldon really wanted to quit from his post amid marathon congressional inquiries into the entry of P6.4 billion of smuggled illegal drugs [shabu]into the country thru the Customs bureau’s green lane or express lane so as to spare the President from public criticisms.

“I told him to take a few days off, have a rest. The reason why it took me time to decide [on his wish to quit was that]Congress was still investigating. I wanted to finish the investigation first to show my respect to him,” Duterte said at the sidelines of the commemoration of the National Heroes Day in the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Monday.

“But he wanted to go [and resign], so be it. He volunteered to quit. He was insisting to quit so as to spare me from dealing with the heat brought by the issue,” he added.

Faeldon was accused by Sen. Panfilo Lacson of receiving bribes when he was Customs commissioner.

He denied Lacson’s accusations and turned the tables on the senator by linking Lacson’s son, Panfilo “Pampi” Lacson Jr., to cement smuggling.

The senator also denied Faeldon’s claims.

The P6.4-billion shabu was shipped by Hongfei Philippines from Guandong, China, to EMT Trading. After bypassing Customs, the shipment was temporarily stored in a warehouse in Paso de Blas, Valenzuela City, before Philippine authorities were informed by their Chinese counterparts about the contraband, leading to its seizure in a raid last May 26.

The Faeldon-led Customs bureau was accused by lawmakers and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) of bungling the raid because they violated the Dangerous Drugs Law.

He law mandates PDEA to “take charge and have custody of all dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals seized, confiscated or surrendered to any national, provincial or local law enforcement agency, if no longer needed for purposes of evidence in court.”

Lawmakers also questioned Faeldon transporting just one of the five crates under a controlled delivery operation of the PDEA, leaving four other crates containing around 500 kilograms of shabu in the Valenzuela warehouse supposedly to be used as evidence against warehouse owner Richard Tan.