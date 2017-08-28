Duterte: No new post for Faeldon

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is not reappointing former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon to any post anytime soon.

The President said that Faeldon really wanted to quit from his post amid the marathon congressional inquiries on the illegal entry of P6.4 billion worth of illegal drugs in the country “to spare me” from the controversy.

“I told him to take a few days off, have a rest. The reason why it took me time to decide [on his wish to quit]because Congress was still investigating. I wanted to finish the investigation first as respect to him,” Duterte said on the sidelines of the commemoration of the National Heroes’ Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

“But he wanted to go [and resign], so be it. He volunteered to quit. He was insisting to quit so as to spare me from dealing with heat brought by the issue,” Duterte said.

Shortly after his resignation, Faeldon was accused by Sen. Panfilo Lacson of receiving P100 million as a “welcome gift” when he assumed the post as

Customs Commissioner.

Faeldon denied Lacson’s claims and turned the tables on the senator by linking his son and namesake, Panfilo Jr. to cement smuggling.

Lacson likewise denied Faeldon’s claims. LLANESCA T. PANTI

