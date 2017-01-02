Duterte no protector of Filipinos – Archbishop Villegas

DAGUPAN CITY: Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President and Archbishop Socrates Villegas on Sunday lambasted President Rodrigo Duterte, saying he was not a protector of Filipinos because of his refusal to stop extrajudicial killings and his campaign to bring back capital punishment.

In his homily delivered on December 31 at the Saint John Cathedral, the Lingayen-Dagupan prelate said Duterte is not the real protector of the Filipino people because he wanted to kill them by reimposing the death penalty.He urged the people of Pangasinan to help the CBCP in opposing the reimposition of the death penalty and the war on drugs that has victimized innocent and indigent people.

“If the law for the reimposition of death penalty will be approved by Congress, the President of the Philippines will kill people, mostly indigents who cannot afford to pay lawyers in their judicial fight specially those accused in drug pushing and other crimes,” Villegas added.

The bishop said law enforcers can help eradicate crime by enforcing the laws and by arresting and prosecuting criminals.

He urged parishioners to ask their congressmen not to vote for the reimposition of the death penalty.

Villegas said most of the people who made mistakes and violated the law are victims of injustice and poverty.

Stressing that killing is not the solution to crime, Villegas vowed to continue opposing the return of capital punishment even as he admitted that drug killings have become a serious problem.

He urged Duterte to stop attacking groups or individuals who wanted the killings investigated.

Earlier, Ifugao Rep.Teddy Baguilat confirmed meeting with Villegas where they agreed to launch a nationwide prayer rally to show to the public their strong opposition to the reimposition of the death penalty.

Baguilat said the bishop gave assurances that he will lead a protest and prayer rally in front of the Batasang Pambansa to personally ask congress not to pass the measure reinstating the death penalty that was authored by House Deputy Speaker Fredenil Castro.