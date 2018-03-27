Duterte not eyeing to extend term under new charter– Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has no plan to lengthen his stay in power, Malacañang insisted on Tuesday, following the proposal of his Charter change commission to retain term limits under the 1987 Constitution.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte has no wish to extend his term, and has even offered to cut it short if a federal system was in place in 2020.

“The President has expressed that he has no intention of staying a minute longer than what the term of the President provides under our Constitution,” Roque said.

“The President has even stated that he would step down from the presidency earlier should the Philippines shift to a federal system of government as early as 2020,” he added.

Roque made the statement after former Chief Justice Reynato Puno said the President would neither be allowed to seek reelection nor term extension under the new federal Constitution.

Puno, head of the 20-member Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review proposed Charter amendments, said the six-year term limit in the 1987 Constitution would still be binding once the country shifts to a federal form of government.

“As of now the prohibitions and term limits under the 1987 Constitution would still be binding,” Puno said during Monday’s news briefing.

Duterte, whose six-year term will end in 2022, has repeatedly said he would not hold on to his position.

Crafted after the Edsa People Power Revolution that ousted the dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the 1987 Constitution limits the president and vice president to a single six-year term with no reelection.

The ConCom has not yet tackled the terms of office for elected officials in the proposed system. CATHERINE S. VALENTE

