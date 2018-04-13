Duterte ‘not inclined to declare Boracay a commercial area’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte maintained that he was not inclined to declare any part of Boracay island a commercial area.



In a speech upon his arrival in Davao City from his four-day trip to China and Hong Kong, Duterte said that it was the ruling of the Supreme Court that Boracay, really, was for forest and agricultural use.



“If you really want to know what’s inside my heart, I would give it to the farmers because it really is for agriculture. Mind you, I am not inclined to declare anything there as a commercial area. If you lose your billions there, I’m sorry because I am not signing any proclamation until the end of my term [that it will be used for business],” Duterte said.



“So, if you are planning to build a hotel there then I am sorry because it is [for]agriculture. Then we will have to dismantle your hotel suffer the losses and that is a problem,” Duterte said.



He also said that the closure of Boracay would give the other islands in the country like Bohol, Cebu and Palawan the “shot to the goods the country can offer.”



Duterte added that he would use the island as a land reform area anew, to be used by Filipinos and not the foreigners who own hotels in the area.



“I will give it [to use]of Filipinos. Why will I give Boracay to the rich? Why will I give it to foreigners, what will be left to [the natives of]Boracay? Then, I will prioritize the Filipinos, I will destroy Boracay and all the rest also,” Duterte said.



Duterte first declared that he would turn Boracay into a land reform area for farmers on Monday, clarifying that there was no plan for the government to approve a casino project to be built on the island.



The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) recently approved the license of Macau-based Galaxy Entertainment Group, Ltd. and Philippines’ Leisure and Resorts World, Corporation for a $500-million casino-resort on the island.



Last month, Duterte heeded the recommendation of the interagency task force created to rehabilitate Boracay, to close the island from tourists for six months.



The closure is expected to start on April 26.



Interior Assistant Secretary Epimaco Densing 3rd said in a press briefing last April 5 that losses for the full six months would reach from P18 to P20 billion in potential gross receipts.



However, Densing said that a “soft opening” of the island may be possible in three to four months, if the residents in the island would cooperate with the cleaning.



Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. also declared in the same briefing that Duterte would put the island under a state of calamity to facilitate the release of P2 billion for about 35,000 workers affected by the closure.



