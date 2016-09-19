Duterte now an anime hero in ‘El Presidente’

Controversial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is now a hero in an anime video that has been making the rounds in social media.

Davao Nikkei Jin Anime Club and Facebook page Bisayaball conceptualized the one-minute-and-28-second clip entitled “El Presidente,” which shows Duterte’s simplicity and rise as a leader.

The Japanese animation features a scene wherein Duterte, wearing casual clothes and slippers, answers queries from the media while sitting in a plastic chair in what appears to his home in Doña Luisa Subdivision, Davao City.

The video also shows how Filipinos support Duterte and how he fights people who commit crimes and those who are involved in illegal drugs.

In most parts of the video, the President was portrayed with his trademark macho image of riding a motorbike wearing a leather jacket, repelling drug lords and a green villain who seems like Duterte’s rival Sen. Leila de Lima.

The villain is portrayed as a green monster wearing de Lima’s signature scarf in yellow who invades the city together with two others who seem like drug traffickers wearing the placard with words “’Wag tularan [Don’t be like us].”

The video also features Duterte’s first State of the Nation Address in Congress where he is seated beside Sen. Aquilino Pimentel 3rd and Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez.

Also in the anime are the Philippine National Police chief, Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, and Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, Duterte’s defeated running mate.

The final part shows President Duterte and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shaking hands, symbolizing the ties that bind the Philippines and Japan.

As of this writing, the video got 18,000 likes and reactions, 38,500 shares and 809,000 views.