Duterte off to Brunei to attend Bolkiah’s anniversary of ascension to the throne

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is flying to Brunei today, Thursday, to attend the Golden Jubilee celebration of the ascension to the throne of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

The President will leave at 6 p.m. from Villamor Airbase in Pasay City and will arrive in Brunei Darussalam at about 8 p.m, according to the schedule Malacañang sent to reporters.

This will be Duterte’s second visit to Brunei since he assumed the presidency.

The President made a state visit to Brunei on October 16-18, 2016.

Duterte is expected to attend a gala dinner as part of the Golden Jubilee celebration and call on Sultan Bolkiah.

The official website of the Golden Jubilee said the celebration of the ascension of Bolkiah aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the status of the monarchial institution and the way of life under a reigning monarch.

It will also “showcase His Majesty’s own keenness in adopting the ways of Brunei Darussalam as a Malay Islamic Monarchy, thereby setting precedence for the present generation and for generations to come.”

Bolkiah is the 29th Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei. He is also the first and incumbent Prime Minister of the country. He succeeded to the throne as Sultan following the abdication of his father on Oct. 4, 1967.

President Duterte is expected to return to the country by Friday. CATHERINE S. VALENTE