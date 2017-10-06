Duterte off to Brunei for Sultan’s jubilee bash

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte flew to Brunei on Thursday to attend the golden jubilee of the ascension to the throne of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

The President was scheduled to land in Brunei at about 8 p.m. for his second visit to the oil-rich sultanate since he assumed the presidency.

The President made a state visit to Brunei on October 16-18, 2016.

Duterte, 72, is expected to attend a gala dinner as part of the golden jubilee celebrations, and call on Bolkiah, 71 (see story on E2).

The official website of the Golden Jubilee said the celebration of Bolkiah’s ascension was aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the “status of the monarchical institution and the way of life under a reigning monarch.”

It will also “showcase His Majesty’s own keenness in adopting the ways of Brunei Darussalam as a Malay Islamic Monarchy, thereby setting precedence for the present generation and for generations to come.”

Bolkiah is the 29th sultan and yang di-pertuan or head of state of Brunei. He is also the sultanate’s first prime minister.

He took over as sultan following the abdication of his father Omar Ali Saifuddien 3rd on Oct. 4, 1967.

President Duterte is expected to return to the country on Friday.