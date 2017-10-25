Duterte off to Japan ahead of Asean summit

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will be on a working visit in Japan from October 29 to 31, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the DFA said that President Duterte’s visit was aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the Philippines and Japan, especially on economy, industry, regional peace and stability in the region.

“The President will discuss matters of mutual interest to both countries with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He is also scheduled to meet other high-ranking Japanese government officials and influential captains of industry,” the DFA said.

“Both sides are also expected to engage in dialogue relative to the Philippine chairmanship of [the]Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and preparations for the Prime Minister’s own return visit to the Philippines for the 31st Asean Leaders Summit and Related Meetings in Manila this November,” the DFA added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a separate interview that President’s Duterte’s October visit was a fulfillment of a promise by the Philippine leader ahead of the Asean Summit—a visit that was moved due to the snap elections in Japan which Abe won. LlANESCA T. PANTI