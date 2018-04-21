Duterte off to Asean summit in Singapore

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is off to Singapore to attend the 32nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

In a news conference in Malacañang, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Hellen de la Vega said Duterte would address issues “close to his heart,” especially on matters that would affect the well-being of the people in the region.

“He (Duterte) will work with other leaders in putting an imprint towards the realization of Asean Vision 2025 by identifying and prioritizing initiatives that will move forward action lines in the political, security, economic and socio-cultural communities, particularly on the deliverables of our chairmanship last year,” de la Vega said.

She was referring to the Asean consensus on the protection and promotion of the rights of migrant workers and the Asean declaration on the role of civil service as a catalyst to realize the Asean Vision 2025, and other declarations that focus on the overall health of the citizens of the region.

De la Vega said the Singapore Summit would also be an opportunity for the 10 Asean leaders to address transnational and transboundary issues such as terrorism, violent extremism, trafficking in persons, illicit drug and disaster management.

De la Vega said Duterte was scheduled to participate in two events, the working dinner on April 27 and the Leaders’ Retreat on April 28.

“The President will be joining other leaders of Asean member states in continuing the work of advancing community building and in living up to the shared commitment of maintaining and promoting the peace, security and stability of the region,” de la Vega said.

The DFA official also said Duterte was looking at having a bilateral meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the Asean chairman. Two other Asean leaders want have a bilateral meeting with Duterte, she said.

De la Vega said the West Philippine Sea dispute could be discussed, noting that the Philippines would be the coordinator of the Asean dialogue with China in August.

The President plans to meet with members of the Filipino community in Singapore on his last day in the city-state.

There are about 180,000 Filipinos in Singapore.