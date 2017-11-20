Duterte offers China ‘privilege’ to operate 3rd telecoms firm in PH

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte offered to China the “privilege” to operate a third telecommunications company to break the current duopoly in the country, Malacañang said on Monday.

The agreement was made during the bilateral meeting between Duterte and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Malacañang on Wednesday.

“During the bilateral talks between the President and the Chinese Premier, the President offered to China the privilege of being the third telecom carrier in the country,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said during a press conference.

“The telecommunications duopoly in the country is about to end,” he added.