Duterte offers P15M bounty for Hapilon, Maute brothers

President Rodrigo Duterte has offered a P10-million bounty for the neutralization of the notorious Isnilon Hapilon, a member of the Islamic State (IS) based in Southeast Asia, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Eduardo Año said on Monday.

Año added that Duterte also offered a P5-million bounty for each of the two Maute brothers, Abdullah and Omar Maute.

“The President is offering P10 million reward for the neutralization of Isnilon Hapilon who is believed to be leading the terrorist Maute-ISIS group in attacking Marawi City,” Año said in a statement.

The United States government earlier offered a $5-million bounty for Hapilon’s head.

Año welcomed the President’s move and expressed hope that it will “bear significant accomplishments” and lead to the arrest and neutralization of Hapilon and the Maute brothers.

Hapilon is reportedly commanding the members of the Maute Group who attacked Marawi City, taking civilians hostage.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, chief of the AFP Public Affairs Office, said Duterte’s decision to “get terrorists dead or alive” will help end the conflict in Marawi City once and for all.