President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a P1,000 hike in the monthly pension of retired Social Security System (SSS) members.

This was confirmed by Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella in a new conference in Malacañang on Tuesday.

However, Abella said the SSS will increase monthly premiums of active members by 1.5 percent in May.

Duterte approved the hike amid calls for him to sign into law the proposal passed in Congress to increase SSS pension by P2,000.

CATHERINE S. VALENTE