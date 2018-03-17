Duterte okays rice seed procurement exemption

President Rodrigo Duterte has allowed the Department of Agriculture (DA) to exempt the procurement of hybrid rice seeds from public budding, a move seen to boost farm productivity and prevent government funds from being wasted.

He directed the DA to permit farmers to indicate which seeds they prefer for their area in a manifesto, so it would have basis to avoid the usual procurement process, in which the company with the lowest bid among those vying to supply these seeds wins the contract.

This was in response to Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol’s letter to the President, dated March 7 and made available to the media on March 13, in which he said the exemption would ensure that farmers would get only “good-quality and appropriate” seeds.

Palay (unhusked rice) is a site-specific crop, Piñol said, adding that one seed variety may flourish in one region, but not in another.

He cited the experience of farmers in Central Luzon who, because they want a particular seed type for their farms, refused to accept seeds supplied by the winning bidder. This resulted in wasted government funds and farmers’ inability to increase their output.

“Following the guidance from the President, Director Roy Abaya of DA Region 3, which covers Central Luzon, asked the farmers in his area to come up with a manifesto declaring their chosen hybrid rice seeds,” Piñol said.

According to Abaya, the Regional Development Council (RDC) has passed a resolution approving the proposal on the exemption.

Other regional offices are also advised to follow DA Region 3’s lead to justify the move, Piñol said.