Duterte OKs conferment of Medal of Valor on SAF 42

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the conferment of Medal of Valor awards to 42 police commandos killed in a clash with Muslim rebels in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015.

In a letter, Executive Secretary Medialdea informed Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno that the President has signed the recommendation to upgrade the Philippine National Police (PNP) Distinguished Conduct Medal-Posthumous to Medal of Valor for 42 SAF heroes.

The Medal of Valor is awarded to anyone who has “performed in action a deed of personal bravery and self-sacrifice above and beyond the call of duty.”

Two of the 44 slain commandos, who died on January 25, 2015, had already been given the highest award. They were Chief Insp. Gednat G. Tabdi, the leader of Team 1 and PO2 Romeo C. Cempron, the lead gunner of the Main Effort 2, 55th Special Action Company.

The other 42 SAF commandos were given the PNP Distinguished Conduct Medal on November 25, 2015.

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) recommended the posthumous conferment of the medal to the 42 police officers.

“While the Napolcom is committed to cleanse the PNP of rogue cops, it also continues to recognize commendable acts, self-sacrifice and bravery of our police officers. We will never forget the SAF 44 heroes. It is only right and just to award all of them with the highest recognition, the Medal of Valor or Medalya ng Kagitingan,” NapolcomVice Chairman and Executive Officer Rogelio Casurao said.

Under Republic Act No. 9049 (An Act Granting Monthly Gratuity and Privileges to an Awardee of Medal of Valor) Medal of Valor awardees are entitled to a lifetime monthly pension of P20,000 and several incentives and special privileges. Jing Villamente