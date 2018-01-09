Duterte OKs increase in military, police pay

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte signed Joint Resolution No. 01 authorizing an increase in the base pay of military and the uniformed personnel (MUP) in government.

The joint resolution, signed by the President on January 1, said the modified base pay shall apply to all military personnel under the Department of National Defense, and uniformed personnel under the Department of Interior and Local Government Units, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.

“There is a need to adjust the compensation package of MUP in order to make it more commensurate with their critical role in maintaining national security and peace and order, taking into consideration their exposure to high-risk9 environments in the performance of their duties,” the resolution read.

Under the new resolution, a Police Officer 1 and those with equivalent rank could enjoy a 100 percent increase in their monthly base pay from the current P14,834 to P29,668.

According to DBM estimates, the increase in the base pay of soldiers, police, firefighters and jail guards will entail an additional cost of P63.4 billion for the government.

Under the resolution, the modified base-pay schedule for MUP shall be implemented in two tranches starting 2018 and 2019.

“Pending review of the current MUP pension system by the legislative and executive branches of government, which is aimed toward ensuring a sustainable and equitable pension system, the indexation of the pension of retired MUP with base pay of those in the active service shall be suspended with respect to the base-pay increase authorized in the joint resolution,” the resolution said.

It added the indexation of such pension shall remain to be based on the rates of the base-pay schedule provided under the law.

Also, the resolution said the hazard pay of all military and uniformed personnel shall be fixed at P540 per month.

It said the amounts necessary to implement the increase in base pay in fiscal year 2018 shall be sourced from the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund and other available funds, while the funding requirements for the succeeding years shall be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.