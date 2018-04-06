Duterte OKs law declaring January 23 a national holiday

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a bill declaring January 23 a national holiday in commemoration of the declaration of the First Philippine Republic.

Republic Act 110141 or “An act declaring January 23 of every year a special working holiday in the entire country to commemorate the declaration of the First Philippine Republic,” was signed by Duterte on April 5 but was released to media on Friday.

Under the new law, activities on the “First Philippine Republic Day” will be planned and executed by the National Historical Commission, in coordination with the Department of Education.

“The National Historical Commission, in coordination with the Department of Education, shall plan and implement activities for the ‘First Philippine Republic Day’ and ensure that the significance of this historical event will continue to inspire and instill a sense of pride for the rich and noble history of the Filipino nation,” the law read.

It was on January 23, 1899 when the First Philippine Republic was established and marked the beginning of Filipino democracy and self-government.

The First Philippine Republic under then president Emilio Aguinaldo was inaugurated at the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan, making it known also as the “Malolos Republic.”

Under a special working holiday, no premium rate is implemented for employees. CATHERINE S. VALENTE