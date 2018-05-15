Duterte on board warship in visit to PH Rise

ONBOARD BRP DAVAO DEL SUR: President Rodrigo Duterte is now on board the BRP Davao del Sur for his trip to the Philippine Rise (Benham Rise).

Duterte, who arrived via chopper at 3:45 p.m, will sail towards the Philippine Rise to lead the celebration of the first anniversary of his renaming of the underwater land mass.

While on board, the President will lead the launching of the country’s first scientific exploration of the resource-rich underwater plateau off the coast of Aurora province.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said that 50 Filipino scientists would carry out the study.

The President is also expected to sign a proclamation declaring the portion of the Philippine Rise as a marine protected area.

On May 16, 2017, Duterte signed Executive Order 25, changing the name of Benham Rise to Philippine Rise, in a bid to assert the Philippines’ “sovereign rights and jurisdiction” over the area. CATHERINE S. VALENTE