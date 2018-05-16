Duterte on skipping polls: ‘Purely political’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he skipped voting in the first barangay (village) elections under his administration as all the candidates in his village were his friends.

In a chance interview during his visit to the wake of the late senator Edgardo Angara, Duterte explained his failure to cast his vote was “purely political.”

“Purely political. Lahat yang tumakbo kaibigan ko [All those who run are my friends]. Almost all were my supporters during the last elections. And they would never believe na nagboto ako o hindi sa kanila so tingin ko [that I cast my vote or not for them so I think]the better option would really be to just skip the voting kasi ayaw kong magduda sila [because I don’t want them to doubt me],” Duterte said.

“To erase all suspicions in the mind of people who really helped me along the way, sabi ko hindi na ako pupunta [I said I will not go]. But I was busy, nagmo-monitor ako [I was monitoring]… all over the Philippines in front of so many communication gadgets. Yun ang totoo. Mag-iwas na lang ako ng [That’s the truth. I will just avoid it]..,” he added.

On Monday, Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go said Duterte missed the polls but did not give any reason why the President failed to cast his vote.