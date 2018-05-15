Duterte on skipping village polls: ‘All candidates are my friends’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he skipped voting in the first barangay elections under his administration as all the candidates in his village were his friends.

In a chance interview during his visit to the wake of the late senator Edgardo Angara, Duterte said his failure to cast his vote was “purely political.”

“Purely political. Lahat yang tumakbo kaibigan ko (All those who ran are my friends). Almost all were my supporters during the last election. And they would never believe na nagboto ako o hindi sa kanila so tingin ko (that I cast vote or not for them so I think) the better option would really be to just skip the voting kasi ayaw kong magduda sila (becuase I don’t want them to doubt me),” Duterte said.

“To erase all suspicions in the mind of people who really helped me along the way, sabi ko hindi na ako pupunta (I said I will not go). But I was busy, nagmomonitor ako (I was monitoring… all over the Philippines in front of so many communication gadgets. Yun ang totoo. Mag-iwas na lang ako ng (That’s the truth. I will just avoid it)… kasi (because)for one reason or another, some or all men were… ‘isa talaga sa amin ang binoto, may pinili si mayor.’ Eh lahat halos may utang na loob ako, sa tulong nila,” he added.

On Monday, Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go said that Duterte missed the polls but did not give any reason why the Chief Executive failed to cast his vote.

The polling precincts closed at 3 p.m. on Monday.

CV/CC